Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45. Infinera has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Infinera’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,620. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

