Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,731 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Ingersoll Rand worth $70,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 12,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.66.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

