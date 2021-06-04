Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $9.68 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $9.68 or 0.00025731 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $266.57 million and $35.96 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.31 or 0.01021898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.35 or 0.10360516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053364 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,546,872 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

