Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

INGN opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -270.41 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,844 shares of company stock worth $41,421,737 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

