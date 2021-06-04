Insider Buying: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Acquires 1,410 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corning stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.41. 3,270,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

