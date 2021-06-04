Insider Buying: Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Director Linda West bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Galera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 108,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,835. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $228.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

