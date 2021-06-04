Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Purchases 1,930 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $19,242.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,094.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Ilany also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jonathan Ilany bought 5,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00.

Shares of TIPT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 242,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $331.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $294.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tiptree by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tiptree by 47.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.