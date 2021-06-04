Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Major Shareholder Sells 12,799 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $678,474.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,310.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 110,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,260. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $565.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $844,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $500,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $11,466,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

