Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 30,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,697,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,393,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,472,844. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,951 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

