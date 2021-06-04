Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. 341,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

