Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells 2,322 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.73. 284,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $40.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
