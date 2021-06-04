Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells 937 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,570. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.21 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -630.17 and a beta of 1.01.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Datadog by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $21,907,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
