Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. 130,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,070. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.02.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
