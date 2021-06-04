Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. 130,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,070. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

