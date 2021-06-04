Insider Selling: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells 7,783 Shares of Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,099 shares in the company, valued at $112,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Lefever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $117,648.00.

GTIM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.95% of Good Times Restaurants worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.