Insider Selling: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells 172,564 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 2,429,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,100. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

