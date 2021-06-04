Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Sells 17,655 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

