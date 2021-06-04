Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Sells 5,102 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 683,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,876. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 35.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $728,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

