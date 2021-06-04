Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,018.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 969,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 938,332 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,927,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

