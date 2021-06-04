Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

