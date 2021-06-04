Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,558.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $26,440.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $24,760.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $24,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $72,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $69,120.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 134,947 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Reading International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Reading International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.