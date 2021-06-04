Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 10,697 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Seagen stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.30. 507,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,946. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

