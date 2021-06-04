Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 10,697 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Seagen stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.30. 507,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,946. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.87.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
