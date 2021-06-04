Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 3,432 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $1,185,406.76.

On Friday, April 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20.

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.

Shares of Square stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.69. 8,975,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 300.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

