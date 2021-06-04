Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,815. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.37.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

