Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 2,702 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $282,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $342,397.44.

Shares of TWST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.34. 336,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,636. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

