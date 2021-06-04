Insider Selling: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,494. The stock has a market cap of $542.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 726,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 132,627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.