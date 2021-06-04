Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO Sells 2,131 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $52,252.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,931. The stock has a market cap of $247.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.