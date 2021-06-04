Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells 559 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.93. 1,601,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,674. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

