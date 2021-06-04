Insider Selling: Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) insider Temitope Lawani sold 150,000 shares of Vivo Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £156,000 ($203,815.00).

On Tuesday, May 4th, Temitope Lawani sold 450,000 shares of Vivo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($587,927.88).

Shares of VVO stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 105.60 ($1.38). The stock had a trading volume of 186,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. Vivo Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th.

About Vivo Energy

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

