Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
WMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. 4,486,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,821,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
