Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. 4,486,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,821,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

