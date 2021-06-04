Insights Network Price Tops $0.0256 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 74.3% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $38,716.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,485,401 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

