Insured Finance (INFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52,542.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $52,542.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,332,533 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

