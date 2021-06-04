Intellia Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,447 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,044 call options.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,537. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Truist upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $22,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.