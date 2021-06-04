Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 23,774 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,464,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 474,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08.

