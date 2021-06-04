Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 3,543 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.