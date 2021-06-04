Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14.

