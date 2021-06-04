Interactive Financial Advisors Buys New Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for 1.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.76% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,947,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,596 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,814,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $9,368,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $7,416,000.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

