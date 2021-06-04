Interactive Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust makes up 4.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 4.25% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXF. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1,088.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,315,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $100.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.35. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $95.07 and a 52 week high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

