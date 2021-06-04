Interactive Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $155.12 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

