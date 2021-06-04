Interactive Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.6% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

