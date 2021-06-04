Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 6,898 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for 1.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8,675.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGE stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

