Interactive Financial Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

