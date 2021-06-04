Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 6,633 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

IGIB stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.64.

