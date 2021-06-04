International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $147.42. 3,104,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

