International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

International Paper stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

