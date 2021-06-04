Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $112.20 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion and $390.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $112.20 or 0.00297310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00239509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.01185014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,751.65 or 1.00031243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.00 or 0.01083742 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,293,127 coins and its circulating supply is 124,103,517 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.