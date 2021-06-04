Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,352 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 5.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.40% of Intuit worth $415,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $450.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.53. The company has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.19 and a twelve month high of $451.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.