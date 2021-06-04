Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 816,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,841,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 16.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Inuvo by 1,873.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.