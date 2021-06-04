Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Stake Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

