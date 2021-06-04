Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.23.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.