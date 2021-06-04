InvestDigital (IDT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $50,174.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $470,453.20 and approximately $50,174.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00078170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.51 or 0.00990859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.84 or 0.09783185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00051651 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 130,217,590 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.